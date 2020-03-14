ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0715 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.27 million and $408.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035649 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00103802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000772 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.98 or 1.00969768 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00084797 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

