Particl Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Particl has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $23,397.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00006447 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001254 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,565,855 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,360 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

