PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $17,355.37 and approximately $574.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02218279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00112734 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,173,278 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

