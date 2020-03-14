PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,227 shares of company stock worth $4,337,054. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $29.13 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.