PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,112,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 310,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 131,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

