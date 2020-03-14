Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PVL stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

