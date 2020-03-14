Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Perrigo worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Perrigo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 168.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $165,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

