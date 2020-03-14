PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 430,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

