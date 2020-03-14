PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 84,696 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 430,833 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $9,577,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $3,563,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $7,689,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.