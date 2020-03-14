Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $776,466.68

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market cap of $776,466.68 and $225,098.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 50.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035605 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00103482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00087399 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.02 or 0.98832005 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

