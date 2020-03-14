PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have commented on PHAS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 421,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,515. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

