Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pico had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PICO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,994. Pico has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Pico declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

