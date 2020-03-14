Pigeoncoin Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $38,273.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008407 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,783,474,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.