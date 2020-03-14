Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) vs. SEI Investments (NYSE:SEIC) Critical Survey

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEI Investments 0 2 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.86%. SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and SEI Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.84 $111.71 million $7.36 6.72 SEI Investments $1.65 billion 4.71 $501.43 million $3.24 15.98

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% SEI Investments 30.39% 29.88% 24.77%

Summary

SEI Investments beats Piper Sandler Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

