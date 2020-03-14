Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 58% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $24,252.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 150,735,180 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

