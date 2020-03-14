PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $13.50 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00004424 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Graviex. PIVX has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019872 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004409 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BiteBTC, Bisq, Coinbe, Livecoin, Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

