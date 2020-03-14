PlatinumBAR Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,332.29 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 150.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $9,332.29 and approximately $35.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

