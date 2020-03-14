POA Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.