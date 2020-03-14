POA (POA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,572.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $69,572.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.