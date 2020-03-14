Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Post were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after buying an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after buying an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $9,865,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

