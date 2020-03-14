Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PSTL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.54 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

