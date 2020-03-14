Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.