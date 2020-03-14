Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.09.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

