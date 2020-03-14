Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PLPC opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

PLPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

