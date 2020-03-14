Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

PUMP stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87. Propetro has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

