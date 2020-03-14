Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold E. Selick acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

