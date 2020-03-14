ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $43,906.38 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $43,906.38 and approximately $10.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 54.3% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 156,721,536 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

