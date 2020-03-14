Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 4,550 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of ALB opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

