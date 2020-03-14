Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,851 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.61% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,863.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

