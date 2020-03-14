Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 19,950 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of ArcBest worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ArcBest by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ArcBest by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $18.80 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

