Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $201.19 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

