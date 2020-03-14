PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $376,761.90

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $376,761.90 and approximately $373.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02218279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00112734 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

