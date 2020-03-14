Pundi X (NPXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.23 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

