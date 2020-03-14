Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $287,259.38 and $2,352.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and EXX. During the last week, Qbao has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000195 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.