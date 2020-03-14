Qbic (QBIC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,405.25

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Qbic has a total market cap of $1,405.25 and $1.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

