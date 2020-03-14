Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.58%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 237,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 743.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

