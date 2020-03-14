QuadrantProtocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85,517.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $349,766.77 and approximately $85,517.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

