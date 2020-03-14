Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of QBAK opened at $3.90 on Friday. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

