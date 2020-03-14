Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Hits $0.0000

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,160.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.04731946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00039010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00061363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

