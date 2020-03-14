QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.39 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $4.82 million and $1.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00489404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.54 or 0.04772453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00037440 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00059562 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018738 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,108,652 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.