QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 47.5% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $30,816.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00498044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.04933855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018658 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,271,452 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.