QYNO (QNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $329.97

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $329.97 and approximately $12.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, QYNO has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

