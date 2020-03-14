Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in February

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RJF opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

