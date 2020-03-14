Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

NYSE:RTN opened at $149.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.89. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

