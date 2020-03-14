RChain Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BitMart, ChaoEX and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $1,414.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.02236598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OOOBTC, BitMart, ChaoEX, IDEX, Kucoin, AirSwap and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

