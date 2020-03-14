RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.