Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,919 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 2.03. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.