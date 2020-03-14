ReddCoin Reaches Market Cap of $16.95 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $96,784.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00883478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00032971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00197024 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103281 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

