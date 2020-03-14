Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

