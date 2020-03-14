Remme Price Down 40.1% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Remme has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $58,352.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, DEx.top and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.04731946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00039010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00061363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.